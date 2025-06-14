Israel sabotaged the diplomatic process of negotiations: Iran’s deputy FM

TEHRAN - Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi highlighs Israel's deliberate undermining of diplomatic efforts, emphasizing that the United States is complicit in the Zionist regime’s recent aggressions.

He stated that from the outset, the primary goal was a military offensive. "The Trump administration could have shaped and executed its strategy accordingly from the beginning, which would have led to a very different course in negotiations with Iran."

Despite significant differences, Gharibabadi noted that talks between Iran and the U.S. never ceased, with both sides officially committing to continue dialogue. Neither party had pushed the negotiations to a complete deadlock.

However, he condemned the recent provocative and hostile actions by Israel during this critical diplomatic phase, describing them as clear attempts to derail the process and invalidate ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Gharibabadi further stressed the inseparable link between the U.S. and Israel in strategic decision-making, calling any notion of their complete separation unrealistic.