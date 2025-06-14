Israeli drone strike causes explosion at South Pars Phase 14 refinery

TEHRAN – An Israeli micro-drone struck the onshore section of the Phase 14 refinery of the South Pars gas field earlier today, causing a powerful explosion.

According to Tasnim News Agency, the impact triggered a fire in part of the facility. While the extent of the damages remains unknown, defense and emergency response teams have swiftly responded and are reportedly managing the situation effectively. Authorities have assured the public there is no cause for alarm at this stage.

In a separate incident, the Fajr Jam gas refinery, responsible for processing a portion of the gas from South Pars as well as from the Nar and Kangan fields, was also affected by a fire.

The cause of the Fajr Jam incident is still under investigation. The Oil Ministry has yet to issue an official statement, but preliminary assessments are underway.

Both incidents come amid heightened regional tensions, raising concerns about the security of critical energy infrastructure in southern Iran.