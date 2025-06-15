Large murals in Tehran depict Iran’s readiness for retaliation against Israel’s aggression

TEHRAN – Following the Zionist regime's aggression against Iran and the response of the Islamic Republic to the aggressors, the major murals in Tehran have been changed.

On Saturday, June 15, which coincided with Eid al-Ghadir, the new mural at Tehran’s Enqelab Square, which is the largest mural in the country, was unveiled, featuring the slogan “Iran, the Zulfiqar of Ali (AS),” ISNA reported.

The mural focuses on the memory of the conquest of Khaybar and includes the phrase: “We are the heirs of Haydar the breaker of Khaybar / It is our turn to uproot the gate.”

The phrase “Zulfiqar of Ali (AS)” refers to Zulfiqar, Imam Ali’s legendary double-edged sword, symbolizing courage, strength, justice, and righteousness.

Haydar is one of the epithets of Imam Ali (AS), the first Imam of Shia Muslims. Haydar means lion in Arabic, and it reflects his renowned bravery, strength, and battlefield prowess.

One of the most legendary episodes in Imam Ali’s life is his heroism at the Battle of Khaybar (circa 628 CE), which took place between Muslims led by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Jewish tribe in the fortresses of Khaybar in the Arabian Peninsula.

The fortress was heavily fortified and considered nearly impenetrable. After several unsuccessful attempts by Muslim warriors, Imam Ali (AS) was chosen by the Prophet to lead the final battle.

Imam Ali (AS) charged into the battle, tore off the gate of the fortress with his bare hands, and used it as a shield. His actions led to the Muslims’ victory. This moment became a symbol of divine strength, justice, and fearlessness.

On the same day, the new mural at Valiasr Square also drew attention for its message regarding revenge on Israel.

On this mural, set against a red background, a phrase is written in both Persian and Hebrew: “Let us pour down upon them in the night; like sharp-winged eagles who know neither day nor night.”

Before the fulfillment of Operation True Promise 3, another mural at Valiasr Square had been inspired by the Leader’s message of condolence and prominently featured the phrase “A harsh response, by Allah’s permission” as the centerpiece of its design.

In response to an Israeli aggression on Iranian territory that resulted in the martyrdom of senior military commanders, prominent scientists, and innocent civilians, including children, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has launched a large-scale retaliatory operation, codenamed “True Promise 3,” targeting multiple Israeli military and air bases.

The operation commenced on the auspicious night of Eid al-Ghadir. The IRGC’s statement declared that, following the “aggressive and criminal” Israeli strike on Iran, the Corps, acting as the defensive and offensive arm of the Iranian nation, carried out a precise and forceful response against dozens of military installations in the occupied territories. The statement emphasized reliance on divine power, the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, and the unified support of the Iranian people.

SS/SAB

