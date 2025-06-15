OIC chief condemns Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hussein Ibrahim Taha held a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday to discuss the recent Israeli attacks against Iran, expressing deep concern and strong condemnation of the aggression.

According to Mehr News Agency, the OIC chief described the Zionist regime’s military strike as a blatant violation of international law and stressed the need for global accountability.

“We will work through the OIC and in coordination with the United Nations to mobilize international support against this grave violation of international norms and to help prevent further escalation of regional tensions and insecurity,” Taha said.

Foreign Minister Araghchi thanked the OIC Secretary-General for his expression of solidarity and for condemning what he called the criminal action of the Zionist regime. He called on Islamic nations to take collective action against Israel's increasing violations of international law and acts of aggression targeting regional states.

“The blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter, the clear threat to regional and international peace and stability, and the deliberate targeting of civilians, university professors, and nuclear facilities once again prove that the impunity enjoyed by the illegitimate Israeli regime only encourages more crimes and aggression,” Araghchi stated.

He also emphasized Iran’s inherent right to self-defense, stressing that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are fully prepared to protect the country’s sovereignty and will continue to defend the nation until the aggression ceases.