Free counseling for children, teenagers, families following Zionist attacks

TEHRAN—Iran’s Education Ministry seeks to decrease the stress and anxiety of children and teenagers following air strikes by the Zionist regime through rendering psychological support and counseling via hotline 1570. It has also held a substitute exam for absentees.

According to Mehr news agency, after the Zionist regime’s aggression against Iran since Thursday, families, particularly children and teenagers, have become worried.

Some teenagers still have final exams, leading to more stress for them.

However, based on the decision of the Tehran Governor General's Office to allow administrative agencies to work online until Wednesday, June 18, it is not possible for students who still have exams to travel with their families.

The aggression of the Zionist regime is not restricted to Tehran. Students from other cities also have stress and anxiety.

These reasons led the Ministry of Education, which had previously announced that the exams would be held as planned and denied any delay in holding the exams, decided to hold an alternative exam for those who missed it, after many requests from students and their families.

The Education Ministry’s Information and Public Relations Department announced in its announcement number 2 that, based on the decision of the Supreme Examinations

Headquarters, the provincial coordinated exam for the ninth grade and other remaining internal exams for students in Khordad will be held by schools in accordance with the announced schedule.

Students, who cannot participate in exams, can take the excused absentee exam, the date of which will be announced later.

The details pertaining to the timing and the way of holding the provincially coordinated 9th grade excused absence exams and other internal exams will be announced by the provincial Education Department and will be announced to the students by the school.

The Education Ministry has always been with dear students and their parents and tries to create proper conditions for educational success.

The ministry emphasized preserving the mental peace of children and teenagers, urging families to prevent telling worrying news to children, and teach them the safety issues.

The expert responders of the Education Ministry’s hotline 1570 are ready to provide free telephone advice to families and students in all provinces of the country every day from 8 am to 12 pm.

In addition, the in-person centers provide the opportunity to receive in-person counseling at more than 700 counseling centers under the Ministry of Education and Training across the country.