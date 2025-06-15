Health minister: civilians account for majority of martyrs and the injured

TEHRAN—Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi said the majority of martyrs and those injured by attacks of the Zionist regime are civilians.

Medical staff are present at the scene with all their might, ISNA quoted Zafarqandi as saying on Sunday.

“All medical staff, both commissioned and non-commissioned, are present at the scene voluntarily."

He explained that the majority of martyrs and the injured people are civilians and ordinary citizens. They were at their homes or asleep when the evil regime’s air strikes occurred, he added.

Unfortunately, many women and children are among the injured and martyrs of the Israeli strikes, he mentioned.