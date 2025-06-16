Iran urges Zionist settlers to Leave occupied lands to remain safe

TEHRAN - A spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces on Sunday night issued a stark warning to Zionist settlers urging them to leave the occupied Palestinian territories, as no part of the region would remain safe for them.

Colonel Reza Sayyad said the scope of the “devastating response by Iran’s brave warriors will encompass all areas of the occupied territories. Residents of these territories must take the issued warnings seriously and evacuate these regions,” Tasnim reported.

Colonel Reza Sayyad delivered the stern warning to the residents of the occupied territories in response to the ongoing acts of aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran, which began in the early hours of Friday morning unexpectedly and surprisingly.

He condemned the acts of aggression against Iran by the “corrupt, desperate, and criminal regime” of Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing that this miscalculation by the Zionists has compelled the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran to deliver a “crushing, instructive, and regret-inducing” response.

He warned that “the scope of the devastating response by Iran’s brave warriors will encompass all areas of the occupied territories.”

Residents of these territories must take the issued warnings seriously and evacuate, as “in the near future, these areas will no longer be habitable.”

He also noted that in recent nights, sensitive and critical centers of the Zionist regime—including military and security facilities, decision-making centers, and even the residences of its commanders and military scientists—have been successfully targeted by Iran multiple times.

The spokesperson stressed that Iran’s Armed Forces now possess a comprehensive database of all vital and sensitive locations in the occupied territories and can strike any target at any moment.

He cautioned the residents of the occupied territories to be vigilant that the Zionist regime would not exploit them as human shields.

They “must strictly avoid residing near or moving around sensitive sites, as even underground shelters will not guarantee their safety,” Colonel Sayyad stated.

He went on to say that the “criminal prime minister of the Zionist regime, in pursuit of his personal and family interests, has endangered the lives and security of the occupied territories’ residents, initiating crimes that will only end in defeat and regret for that regime. Ignoring these warnings will bring even harsher days upon you.”

The Israeli regime attacked a number of residential neighborhoods of Tehran as well as military and nuclear sites in other parts of Iran in the early hours of June 13.

Several top military commanders, at least six Iranian nuclear scientists, and dozens of civilians have been martyred in the Israeli strikes.

In response, Iran has launched several waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist entity.