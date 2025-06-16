GECF chief condemns Israeli attack on Iran, expresses solidarity

TEHRAN - The Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) has condemned Israel's recent attack on Iran and extended his condolences in a message to Iran’s Oil Minister, expressing solidarity with the Iranian government and people.

According to Shana, Mohamed Hamel sent the following message to Minister Mohsen Paknejad:

“The Gas Exporting Countries Forum strongly condemns the reckless attacks on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which constitute a blatant violation of sovereignty, security, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.

I extend my condolences to the Leader and the people of Iran for this tragedy, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured and a swift return to stability.

Such acts of aggression threaten international peace and security and pose a serious risk to global energy security.

As reaffirmed in the statement adopted at the 26th Ministerial Meeting held in Tehran on December 8, 2024, we emphasize our solidarity with the people of the Middle East.

Your Excellency, please accept once again my heartfelt sympathy and solidarity.”

