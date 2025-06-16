I want to make history at 2028 Olympics: Mobini

TEHRAN – Reyhaneh Mobini, Iranian long jumper who secured gold at the 2025 Asian Athletics Championships in South Korea, expressed her ambition to make history at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

For the first time, she became the Asian champion in the long jump, making her the first Iranian woman to win a gold medal at the Asian Championships.

“In the competition, there were two stages: the preliminary and the final. In the preliminaries, I managed to jump 6.33 meters and qualified for the final. In the final, I successfully jumped 6.40 meters, which earned me the top position,” Mobini said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

When asked about the challenges faced by female athletes in Iran, she said: “One of the issues I can mention is related to my coach, who is a man. Because of that, he cannot attend many competitions. This restriction isn’t limited to competitions — he also cannot be present at many training sessions.”

“Despite these obstacles, I’ve always tried not to dwell on problems and instead focus on my abilities and the resources available to me. The more you think about difficulties, the bigger they seem,” she added.

“I’ve had a good training process and have achieved better results during practice. I hope I can perform even better and fully showcase my potential because I believe in myself. My goal is to make history at the 2028 Olympics,” she concluded.