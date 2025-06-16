Two Iranian wrestlers martyred while defending homeland against Israeli attacks 

TEHRAN – Two Iranian wrestlers were martyred in the line of duty while defending the Islamic Republic of Iran against the recent criminal assaults carried out by the Zionist regime.

According to a statement by the Wrestling Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Basij Pasdar Commander Reza Najafi, the commander of the IRGC in Ijrud County, and Basiji wrestler Delavar Amirkhani lost their lives during terrorist attacks by the Israeli regime.

The Federation praised the two fallen athletes as symbols of Iranian resilience, stating: “With their pure blood, these noble sons of Iran once again raised the flag of honor and national pride. They have joined the eternal ranks of the martyrs of Resistance.”