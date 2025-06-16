Family killed in Israeli airstrike on Tehran residential building

TEHRAN-Three members of an Iranian family were martyred during the first night of Israeli aerial attacks on residential buildings in the capital, marking a tragic escalation in the regime's campaign of aggression.

Alireza, Aida, and Hida Zeinali lost their lives when Israeli warplanes targeted civilian structures in Tehran on the first night of strikes. The mother of the family survived the initial blast but remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The attack has provoked nationwide mourning and condemnation, with Iranian officials and international observers calling the targeting of residential areas a flagrant violation