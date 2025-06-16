Dreams buried with toys: 8-year-old gymnast Tara joins Iran's growing list of child martyrs  

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime has murdered Tara Hajimiri, an 8-year-old gymnast whose dreams of athletic glory were extinguished when Tel Aviv's missiles slammed into residential neighborhoods of the Iranian capital.

Her story has become a searing symbol of a systematic campaign of child-killing by the Israeli regime, just as it had pursued the same vicious attacks in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The death of Tara Hajimiri is not an isolated tragedy, but part of a horrifying pattern emerging from Israel’s aggression against Iranian territory which started in the early hours of Friday.

According to Iran’s Health Ministry, these Israeli attacks have martyred over 224 citizens and injured over 1,277, with women and children among the heaviest casualties.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced on Monday that "the Israeli regime has killed a significant number of Iranian children during its military invasion," explicitly targeting civilian infrastructure including the Hakim Children’s Hospital where young cancer patients were receiving treatment.

Baghaei alao quoted former Israeli Deputy Chief of Staff Yair Golan’s shocking admission: "Killing children is like entertainment."