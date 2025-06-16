Three micro air vehicle shot down near Iran's Malayer

TEHRAN – In a coordinated defense operation, Iranian security and intelligence forces successfully detected and downed three hostile drones attempting to infiltrate rural areas near the western city of Malayer.

According to informed sources, the operation involved the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps , the Ministry of Intelligence , the Law Enforcement Command, and air defense units stationed in the Khondab region.

The drones were detected during routine surveillance as they approached the outskirts of Malayer with the apparent intention of conducting sabotage operations and creating insecurity in the area. Thanks to the vigilance of Iran’s integrated defense network, the micro air vehicles were intercepted and neutralized before reaching their targets.

Field reports indicate that the drones were under continuous observation by advanced monitoring systems. The rapid and precise response of Iranian forces prevented any disruption or damage on the ground.

Security and defense officials emphasized that surveillance and intelligence operations are being conducted 24/7 across key regions of the country. “Any suspicious movement in Iranian airspace is closely monitored, and threats will be countered without delay,” they noted.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with Iranian authorities reaffirming their commitment to protect the nation’s territorial integrity and national security against any foreign or terrorist threats.