Majlis approves harsher punishment for collaborators with Zionist regime

TEHRAN –Alireza Salimi, a member of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), has said a double-urgency bill has been approved to increase punishment for individuals who cooperate with the Zionist regime and hostile governments, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Monday that at least 45 women and children have been martyred and another 75 injured in Israel’s acts of aggression on the country over the past days.

Mohajerani announced the figures in televised remarks on Monday, saying the civilian casualties show the Zionist regime’s false claim of targeting military sites, Press TV reported.

She condemned Israel’s strike on the Farabi hospital in the Western Iranian city of Kermanshah, saying it is another proof of the “savage nature” of the infanticidal regime.

Citing national unity as one of the factors of Iran’s strength, Mohajerani said, “All Iranians, even those who had grievances, have come to the scene, and no one thinks of anything beyond Iran.”

Meanwhile, the government spokeswoman urged people not to pay attention to the text messages about the evacuation of cities, saying they are part of a psychological warfare.

Banks and financial institutions are doing their job, but the stock and capital market is closed in order to protect people’s assets, she added.

She also appreciated police forces for facilitating the traffic flow as people travel outside Iranian cities.

She further noted that some subway stations were open last night and that others will open today after making necessary preparations to serve as shelters.

Also on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the hospital attack as a “war crime”.

“Attacking hospitals and residential areas, reportedly directed by their Defense Minister, is a grave violation of int’l law and war crime. History will judge; eternal shame awaits the regime’s backers & apologists,” he wrote in an X post.

Following the US greenlight, Israel waged an aggression against Iran early Friday morning, killing dozens of people, including high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In response, Iran exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It launched waves of missile and drone strikes against the Zionist entity as part of its retaliatory operation “True Promise III”.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Israel has made a big mistake, the consequences of which will render the regime helpless.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of the nation and will deliver heavy blows to the criminal regime.