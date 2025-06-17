Destabilizers to face swift wartime justice:Iran judiciary chief

TEHRAN –Iran’s Judiciary Chief, Hojjatoleslam Gholamhossein Mohseni Eje’i, has issued a strong warning to individuals cooperating with foreign enemies, stressing that those disrupting national security will face swift prosecution and maximum punishment in accordance with wartime regulations.

In a nationally broadcast address on Sunday, Eje’i declared:

“Those who in any form cooperate with enemies, aggressors, or criminal elements—or who attempt to exploit the current conditions to advance malicious agendas against the people and the country—will, without exception, face the harshest legal consequences swiftly and without leniency.”

He stated that if any individual is arrested for collaboration with the Zionist regime, they will be tried and sentenced promptly, with the verdict enforced and announced without delay, in light of the ongoing war conditions.

“Ensuring the security of the Iranian people is our red line under all circumstances, and in the current climate, its importance is even more vital,” Eje’i emphasized.

The judiciary chief ordered the Prosecutor General and local prosecutors nationwide, in coordination with all security institutions, to operationalize strategies that reinforce national peace and security.

Eje’i reassured the public that all branches of the judiciary and government are fully active and functioning without interruption, with officials and staff firmly committed to serving the people.

He also addressed the role of enemy disinformation, noting that hostile media networks are accelerating the spread of lies and psychological warfare:

“The country’s media system—including the Judiciary’s Media Center—must act in a unified and coordinated manner to counter falsehoods and clarify realities. Media professionals must avoid republishing distorted information and remain vigilant in fulfilling their informational responsibilities.”

On the recent Zionist military aggression, Eje’i stated:

“The murderous and genocidal Zionist regime has launched a war that will ultimately lead to its downfall. With the grace of God, the resolve of our people, and the strength of our armed forces, we will deliver even more devastating blows to this temporary regime. Our armed forces will inflict a punishment that will serve as a historical lesson to all aggressors.”

He strongly condemned the United States for backing Israel in its crimes:

“The criminal U.S. administration supports the Zionist regime in all dimensions. There is no doubt that the atrocities committed since Friday were carried out with American coordination and backing. America is complicit in these crimes against the Iranian people and must be held accountable.”

Eje’i rejected behind-the-scenes American denials of involvement, calling them “deceitful and hypocritical”:

“If they were sincere, they would publicly condemn the Zionist regime’s crimes rather than endorse them in broad daylight.”

He also criticized international organizations for their continued failure to respond:

“These latest atrocities by the Zionist regime have once again exposed the inaction and double standards of so-called international institutions. Despite the regime violating every red line—including its attempts to sabotage Iran’s nuclear facilities, a clear breach of international law—no serious condemnation or preventive measure has been taken.”