President Pezeshkian condemns Israeli strike on IRIB as 'blatant act of barbarism'

TEHRAN - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s recent attack on the headquarters of Iran’s IRIB News Channel, calling it a flagrant violation of international law and a stark example of unrestrained brutality.

In a statement issued following the incident—which occurred during a live television broadcast—President Pezeshkian described the strike as a “disgraceful crime” that once again exposed “the raw violence and savage nature of this illegitimate regime” to the world.

He also paid tribute to Iranian reporter Sahar Emami, who remained calm and professional on-air despite the chaos. Her composure and courage, he said, were emblematic of “a nation that refuses to surrender in the face of threats and violence.”

“Alongside this inhumane act,” the President added, “the brave and dignified reaction of Ms. Emami added yet another proud chapter to the long-standing story of the Iranian nation’s resistance.”

Pezeshkian went on to praise the reporter’s conduct during the live broadcast, describing her as “a symbol of the strength and resilience of an ancient civilization standing firm against the noise of a rootless, identity-less regime.”

He concluded by expressing appreciation for the unity of the Iranian people and commended both the country’s armed forces and media professionals for their dedication and effective response in defending the nation on both military and informational fronts.

Three employees of the IRIB were martyred during this attack.

Masoumeh Azimi, who worked at the IRIB secretariat, succumbed to severe injuries caused by the shockwave from the attack in the early hours of Tuesday, while Nima Rajabpour, a news editor, was pronounced martyred hours later at a hospital.

Third employee to attain martyrdom in the attack is Engineer Javadpour, who worked in the IT department of IRIB and was present in the IRIB news building at the time of the attack.

Azimi, Rajabpour and Javadpour were among employees present inside the building when it came under attack. The facility, which houses the IRIB's news and political affairs department, was hit by at least four projectiles on Monday, during a live news broadcast.