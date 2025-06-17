Istanbul deal promises 'fulfilled': Kremlin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia has fully met its obligations under the agreements reached with Ukraine in Istanbul, Anadolu Agency reported.

without confirming whether new negotiations are planned, Peskov told reporters, “Significant work has been done to implement the agreements that were reached in Istanbul. The Russian side has fully fulfilled the promises,” Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

His remarks came in response to a question on whether Moscow and Kyiv would resume negotiations. Peskov did not provide a timeline or further details about the future talks.

Aide says US-Russia normalization process put on ice

However, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Russia and the U.S. are putting the process of normalizing their relations on hold.

"It was originally agreed to hold the next meeting on the normalization of relations in Moscow, but later the Americans suggested a break," he told a news briefing.

"Now, obviously, some kind of an agreement will be reached between the [U.S.] State Department and the [Russian] Foreign Ministry on where and when to hold the next meeting," Ushakov said. "So far, the issue has been somewhat suspended."

‘Austria calls for review of ban on Russian gas’

Meanwhile, the Austrian energy ministry told the Financial Times on Tuesday the EU should keep the option of resuming Russian gas imports on the table once a peace deal between Moscow and Kiev is reached.

The Austrian proposal, previously voiced by Hungary and Slovakia, comes as the European Commission prepares to bypass member states’ vetoes with a trade law bill that would prohibit any new gas deals with Russia and end current deals within two years, regardless of the outcome of peace talks.

Brussels “must maintain the option to reassess the situation” after the Ukraine conflict is resolved, the Austrian ministry told the newspaper.

Austrian State Secretary for Energy Elisabeth Zehetner reportedly pleaded with her EU peers at a meeting in Luxembourg on Monday, diplomats with knowledge of the discussions told the FT.