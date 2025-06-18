In front of Geneva’s UN office: people condemn Israeli attacks on Iran 

TEHRAN – Protesters from different countries gathered in front of the UN's Geneva office on Tuesday to show solidarity with the Iranian people and to strongly denounce Israel's attacks on the country.

The demonstration took place at the Place des Nations, a large square located in the heart of Geneva's international district, in front of the United Nations headquarters.

The protest was accompanied by condemnation of the blatant aggression and violation of international principles and laws in the bombing of residential areas, the killing of civilians, and the attack on medical and aid centers and nuclear facilities by the Israeli regime, ISNA reported.

Also on Tuesday, the foreign ministries of twenty-one Arab and Muslim nations denounced Israeli strikes against Iran, urging the Zionist regime to abstain from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and reduce tensions in the region.

They issued a statement as a result of an initiative by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty following consultations with his counterparts in countries like Turkey, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, Gambia, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Egypt and Mauritania.

The joint statement voiced concern that the escalation of the tensions threatens to have serious consequences for regional safety and stability.

It emphasized the need to respect national sovereignty, territorial integrity and principles of good neighborliness and called for peaceful dispute resolution.

The statement also called on Israel to refrain from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, which are under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, as it would otherwise be a violation of the international law and human rights.

Over the recent days, people from all walks of life have held rallies in different countries, condemning Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to the killing of many civilians, scientists, and prominent figures, as well as top military commanders.

Latin American states, Turkey, Slovenia, England, Pakistan, the United States, Yemen, South Korea, and India were among the countries that censured Israel’s aggression.

Cuban Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a statement on X, has said ‘We strongly condemn the Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which irresponsibly escalate tensions in the Middle East, endangering international and regional peace and security with unpredictable consequences,” IRNA reported.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry has also condemned illegitimate, unjustifiable, and illegal attacks on Iran. The Venezuelan diplomatic service announced on its official channel on Telegram, “This is an act of war that adds to the long history of crimes of the [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s regime, whose machine of destruction operates beyond any law.

The Nicaraguan government also strongly condemned “the reckless aggression of Israel against the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” as well as illogical and dangerous military escalation.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry has also expressed deep concern, rejecting “escalation of the ongoing violence in the Middle East.” The Mexican government also proposed to abstain from actions that could endanger the lives of civilians.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in response to Israel’s aggression, has recently announced that the government of Brazil firmly condemns Israel’s action, expressing concern over Israeli airstrikes carried out on Friday morning, which is a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty and international law.

The Chilean Communist Party, in a statement, condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed deep concern over targeting residential buildings and civilian nuclear infrastructure in Iran, which is a violation of international law.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trying to drag our region and the entire world into disaster with its reckless, aggressive and lawless actions,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Erdogan also called on the international community to end the conflict.

Thousands gathered in the main provinces of Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other cities on Friday afternoon, condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran while expressing solidarity with the country, Hawzah News reported.

People in Chicago reacted to ongoing strikes, urging the government to end its support for Israel.

Yemenis also took to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, voicing support for the Iranian people and condemning Israel’s aggression.

In South Korea, the supporters of Iran protested outside the Israeli embassy.