Latin American states denounce Israeli attacks on Iran, express solidarity

TEHRAN –Various Latin American heads of state and political groups have condemned the Zionist regime’s terrorist strikes against Iran, expressing solidarity with the Iranian nation.

Tel Aviv’s unprovoked strikes since Friday, killing many Iranians, including revered military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, have brought widespread condemnation around the world, including Latin America.

Cuban Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a statement on X, has said ‘We strongly condemn the Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which irresponsibly escalate tensions in the Middle East, endangering international and regional peace and security with unpredictable consequences,” IRNA reported.

The official went on to call for an end to this violence and urge respect for international laws. The Venezuelan foreign ministry has also condemned illegitimate, unjustifiable, and illegal attacks on Iran.

The Venezuelan diplomatic service announced on its official channel on Telegram, “This is an act of war that adds to the long history of crimes of the [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s regime, whose machine of destruction operates beyond any law.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, calling Netanyahu the Hitler of the present time.

The Nicaraguan government also strongly condemned “the reckless aggression of Israel against the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” as well as illogical and dangerous military escalation.

With this cowardly attack, which violates all laws and norms of coexistence and international treaties, Israel goes on to irresponsibly expose the world to a war of incalculable dimensions and consequences.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry has also expressed deep concern, rejecting “escalation of the ongoing violence in the Middle East.” The Mexican government also proposed to abstain from actions that could endanger the lives of civilians.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in response to Israel’s aggression, has recently announced that the government of Brazil firmly condemns Israel’s action, expressing concern over Israeli airstrikes carried out on Friday morning, which is a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty and international law.

These attacks pose a menace that could drag the entire region into wider conflict, and a grave threat to peace, security, and the global economy.

Brazil urged the two nations to exercise restraint and avoid military confrontation. The Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) has condemned Israeli attacks on Iran, as well.

The Chilean Communist Party, in a statement, condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed deep concern over targeting residential buildings and civilian nuclear infrastructure in Iran, which is a violation of international law.

The Alba Union, the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America, has recently issued a statement condemning the military aggression of the occupying regime against Iran.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Nicaragua, Gustavo Porras Cortés, has also denounced the Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran in a message to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Managua, Ramin Zare, expressing condolences to the people and government of Iran.

Over the recent days, people from all walks of life have held rallies in different countries, condemning Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to the killing of many civilians, scientists, and prominent figures, as well as top military commanders.

Turkey, Slovenia, England, Pakistan, the United States, Yemen, South Korea, and India were among the countries that censured Israel’s aggression.

According to Balkan Insight, Balkan countries have voiced dismay over the implications of Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear sites and senior security officials – amid fears that the crisis will deepen.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trying to drag our region and the entire world into disaster with its reckless, aggressive and lawless actions,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Erdogan also called on the international community to end the conflict.

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar accused Israel of “escalating” the situation. “The Israeli attacks on Iran represent an escalation of the already tense and difficult situation in the Middle East and are leading nowhere,” she wrote on X.

Husein Kavazovic, Grand Mufti of the Islamic Community in Bosnia and Herzegovina, condemned the attack on Iran.

“While there’s no end in sight to the suffering of the people of Gaza, and while we all hope for the success of international mediations to achieve peace and end the blockade and starvation of innocent civilians, irresponsible politicians are further escalating violence and dragging the world into a new spiral of violence,” Kavazovic said in a press release.

Gathered on Saturday afternoon, protestors at London’s Parliament Square chanted ‘stop bombing Iran’, ‘stop arming Israel’, and ‘stop genocide’.

Demonstrators also called on Western countries, particularly the UK, to stop supporting Israel and take immediate action to end war crimes against Iran and other nations in the region.

Thousands gathered in the main provinces of Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other cities on Friday afternoon, condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran while expressing solidarity with the country, Hawzah News reported.

People in Chicago reacted to ongoing strikes, urging the government to end its support for Israel. Demonstrators were holding Iranian and Palestinian flags, as well as placards saying, ‘hands off Iran’, ‘why is it OK for Israel to have nuclear weapons (up to 300), & not for Iran?’, ‘Netanyahu is a war criminal’, and ‘NO Iran war’.

Yemenis also took to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, voicing support for the Iranian people and condemning Israel’s aggression.

In South Korea, the supporters of Iran protested outside the Israeli embassy.

Moreover, a delegation of social and political Indian activists, in a meeting with the Iranian Consul General Hasan Mohseni Fard at the Iranian consulate in Mumbai, discussed and condemned the recent Israeli aggression on Iran and supported the right of Iran to defend itself.

Photo: Brazilian citizens held demonstrations in support of Iran, demanding the severance of diplomatic and trade relations between the Brazilian government and the Zionist regime.