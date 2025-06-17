Islamic, Arab states censure Israel, demand ending attacks on Iran

TEHRAN – By issuing a joint statement, the foreign ministries of twenty-one Arab and Muslim nations have denounced Israeli strikes against Iran, urging the Zionist regime to abstain from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities and reduce tensions in the region.

The statement was the result of an initiative by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty following consultations with his counterparts in countries like Turkey, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, Gambia, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Egypt and Mauritania.

The joint statement voiced concern that the escalation of the tensions threatens to have serious consequences for regional safety and stability.

The joint statement emphasized the need to respect national sovereignty, territorial integrity and principles of good neighborliness and called for peaceful dispute resolution.

The statement also called on Israel to refrain from targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, which are under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, as it would otherwise be a violation of the international law and human rights.

It also emphasized the significance of clearing the region of nuclear weapons as well as other weapons of mass destruction in accordance with international decisions, without any selectivity, and urging all nations to join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), a comprehensive set of prohibitions on participating in any nuclear weapon activities.

The statement underscores that only diplomacy can offer a path out of confrontation, adding that military actions cannot resolve the current crisis.

Moreover, it stressed the importance of respecting freedom of navigation in international waterways in accordance with relevant international law and not threatening the safety of international navigation.

Worldwide public condemnation

People from all walks of life have held rallies in different countries, condemning Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to the killing of many civilians, scientists, and prominent figures, as well as top military commanders.

Latin American states, Turkey, Slovenia, England, Pakistan, the United States, Yemen, South Korea, and India were among the countries that censured Israel’s aggression.

Cuban Leader Miguel Diaz-Canel, in a statement on X, has said ‘We strongly condemn the Israeli attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which irresponsibly escalate tensions in the Middle East, endangering international and regional peace and security with unpredictable consequences,” IRNA reported.

The Venezuelan foreign ministry has also condemned illegitimate, unjustifiable, and illegal attacks on Iran. The Venezuelan diplomatic service announced on its official channel on Telegram, “This is an act of war that adds to the long history of crimes of the [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s regime, whose machine of destruction operates beyond any law.

The Nicaraguan government also strongly condemned “the reckless aggression of Israel against the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” as well as illogical and dangerous military escalation.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry has also expressed deep concern, rejecting “escalation of the ongoing violence in the Middle East.” The Mexican government also proposed to abstain from actions that could endanger the lives of civilians.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry, in response to Israel’s aggression, has recently announced that the government of Brazil firmly condemns Israel’s action, expressing concern over Israeli airstrikes carried out on Friday morning, which is a clear violation of Iran’s sovereignty and international law.

Brazil urged the two nations to exercise restraint and avoid military confrontation. The Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) has condemned Israeli attacks on Iran, as well.

The Chilean Communist Party, in a statement, condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed deep concern over targeting residential buildings and civilian nuclear infrastructure in Iran, which is a violation of international law.

“Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is trying to drag our region and the entire world into disaster with its reckless, aggressive and lawless actions,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. Erdogan also called on the international community to end the conflict.

“While there’s no end in sight to the suffering of the people of Gaza, and while we all hope for the success of international mediations to achieve peace and end the blockade and starvation of innocent civilians, irresponsible politicians are further escalating violence and dragging the world into a new spiral of violence,” Kavazovic said in a press release.

Gathered on Saturday afternoon, protestors at London’s Parliament Square chanted ‘stop bombing Iran’, ‘stop arming Israel’, and ‘stop genocide’.

Thousands gathered in the main provinces of Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and other cities on Friday afternoon, condemning Israel’s aggression against Iran while expressing solidarity with the country, Hawzah News reported.

People in Chicago reacted to ongoing strikes, urging the government to end its support for Israel.

Yemenis also took to the streets of the capital, Sana’a, voicing support for the Iranian people and condemning Israel’s aggression.

In South Korea, the supporters of Iran protested outside the Israeli embassy.

Moreover, a delegation of social and political Indian activists, in a meeting with the Iranian Consul General Hasan MohseniFard at the Iranian consulate in Mumbai, discussed and condemned the recent Israeli aggression on Iran and supported the right of Iran to defend itself.