Iran says no shortage of essential goods despite recent attacks

TEHRAN – Iran's minister of industry, mining and trade said on Wednesday that there is no disruption in the supply of essential goods across the country, despite recent unrest following a deadly attack.

“There is no problem with the provision of people’s basic needs, and everything is proceeding as usual,” Seyed Mohammad Atabak told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

He added that essential supplies are being delivered to provinces where demand has increased or conditions have changed.

“At this point, there is no concern about shortages,” Atabak said, noting that according to the agriculture minister, the country’s strategic reserves remain untouched.

EF/