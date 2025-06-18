Solidarity of Iranian people, a thorn in eye of ill-wishers

TEHRAN— The unity of Iranian people is like a thorn in the eyes of the ill-wishers and enemies of this land, said Fatemeh Vaez-Javadi, a faculty member of Tehran University.

“We see that this has happened, in such circumstances Majlis is doing its job, the IRGC, the army, the police force and various sectors of society know what to do and are working together, the people know what to do, there is no tension in society, even though projectiles sometimes come, but the people are confident that this is also temporary, like the eight-year imposed war in 1980-88, and we will emerge from this event victorious and proud.”

She told IRNA: “Media literacy is high importance for receiving the correct news. “We should be very vigilant and aware of this issue and psychological warfare of the enemy.”

She added: “In the current situation, it is certainly the duty of all of us to obey the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, because we are in special circumstances. When we obey the Imam of society, peace, trust, and confidence automatically arise.”

Pointing the role of elites in this situation, she said that many questions are raised by people in this situation and it is the elites who lead, and explain the situation to the people.

Pointing to the philosophy behind the formation of aggressor Zionist regime, Vaez-Javadi said this evil regime has always targeted independent countries in the past 75 years.

Currently, it has attacked Iran as it oppressed Gaza and Lebanon people for a year and nine months constantly and overall, the nature of the Zionist regime is violence and killing children.

The faculty member emphasized that one of the war strategies is psychological operations. This psychological operation and the resulting fear and panic can be created in the hearts of the people through films, she added.

She continued that the enemy emphasizes more on creating fear, anxiety, and apprehension among the people and tries to say that you are being destroyed. While the elites of society can definitely help now, as long as they explain that this is also a war, like the eight years of sacred defense. But how did the former Soviet Union collapse? Really, a major part of it was psychological and media warfare.

“This is why we are witnessing these events and the broadcast of disappointing videos in social media (sometimes unhealthy). These are the elites who can explain the situation correctly and advise people to remain calm. In other words, media literacy and smart use of cyberspace are of great importance.”

Pointing to the unity between government and people, she said the ruling system is summed up in those who are responsible for serving the people working honestly, and the people knowing that if they trust the authorities, things will go well. This cohesion now exists, as was demonstrated on Eid al-Ghadir, she concluded.

KD