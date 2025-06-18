Skate athlete Safaeian killed in Israeli attack

June 18, 2025 - 21:4

TEHRAN – Iranian skate athlete Matin Safaeian was killed in Israeli attack.

The Iran Skate Federation has paid tribute to the athlete.

According to reports, the Israeli attack targeted non-military zones in the capital, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. The incident has been widely denounced by sports organizations and social commentators as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

May he rest in peace.

