Skate athlete Safaeian killed in Israeli attack
June 18, 2025 - 21:4
TEHRAN – Iranian skate athlete Matin Safaeian was killed in Israeli attack.
The Iran Skate Federation has paid tribute to the athlete.
According to reports, the Israeli attack targeted non-military zones in the capital, resulting in the loss of innocent civilian lives. The incident has been widely denounced by sports organizations and social commentators as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.
May he rest in peace.
