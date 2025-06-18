Resistance sharply increases operations

TEHRAN – The Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza have significantly escalated their operations against invading Israeli forces.

The armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the al-Quds Brigades, released footage showing their fighters engaging the Israeli occupation forces (IOF). The video states it is acting in coordination with other resistance factions hitting the IOF, their soldiers, and military vehicles in Khan Younis by using mortar shells.

In the video, a voice is heard declaring: “We are here in al-Quds Brigade and the Palestinian resistance Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, the Martyr Al-Amoudi Unit. For nearly two years of continuous fighting, we have remained present, holding our ground until the defeat of this enemy.”

The speaker continues, “Today, we are stationed in an artillery position beneath these (IOF) military vehicles and cannons. We remain steadfast and unwavering. This land will belong to two identities: "It is either us or them.”

The al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, also released a video on Wednesday showing their fighters targeting an IOF infantry unit of seven soldiers using an anti-personnel projectile in the Al-Atatra area of Beit Lahia.

The attack resulted in casualties among the enemy ranks.

Palestinian factions continued their operations across multiple fronts.

Resistance fighters bombed a gathering of IOF soldiers and military vehicles in the Qudeih area, east of Khan Younis, using 60mm mortar rounds. They also targeted an IOF command and control center at the newly established al-Sanati site, east of Khan Younis, with several heavy mortar shells.

Similar bombardments were launched on IOF forces infiltrating the areas of Qudeih and east of Jabalia camp, using 60-caliber mortar shells.

In addition, fighters bombed the Nirim kibbutz with the Rajoom 114mm short-range rocket system on multiple occasions.

A sniper targeted and shot the driver of an IOF military bulldozer on Al-Muntar Street, east of Gaza City.

A complex ambush was executed against IOF soldiers and vehicles at point-blank range along the supply line in the Zanna area, east of Khan Younis. Two armored personnel carriers were destroyed using “Shawaz” explosive devices.

During the ambush, one IOF soldier was eliminated at close range. As the rescue force arrived, a pre-prepared minefield was detonated, causing additional casualties.

Enemy evacuation helicopters were observed landing at the scene.

The al-Qassam Brigades also reported destroying two IOF armored personnel carriers in a complex ambush using explosive devices in the same area.

Al-Qassam confirmed eliminating one IOF soldier at close range and targeting the arriving rescue forces with a pre-planted minefield, again causing casualties.

Evacuation helicopters were again seen landing.

Further attacks included the targeting of an IOF Merkava tank with a Tandem shell north of the Abu Sharkh intersection near Khan Younis.

In Abasan, east of Khan Younis, al-Qassam fighters struck an IOF foot patrol of eleven soldiers with an anti-personnel shell, inflicting casualties. In the Al-Sanati area, east of Abasan al-Kabira, they targeted an IOF infantry unit fortified inside a house with anti-personnel shells and sniped one soldier using the “Al-Ghoul” rifle.

Resistance forces also detonated a roadside explosive device targeting both an armored personnel carrier and a Merkava tank east of Jabalia.

Another operation involved detonating a house occupied by IOF soldiers using high-explosive charges in Abasan Al-Kabira, resulting in more casualties.

The al-Aqsa Brigades, al-Amudi Battalion, stated that they had carried out a joint operation with the al-Qassam Brigades targeting IOF forces attempting to fortify a house.

Explosives were detonated inside the house, and the rescue forces were targeted with mortar fire. The attack reportedly caused several casualties, including senior IOF officers.

Israeli media has reported a “serious security incident” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Separately, on Tuesday night, the al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters had downed an Israeli drone and seized it while it was hovering around the Imam Ali Mosque in the Shujaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza.

The intensity of resistance operations in Gaza is four times greater than in previous months, showing that the resistance remains strong and unbroken.