'I may do it, I may not:' Trump issues ambiguous threat to Iran following Leader's stern warning 

TEHRAN – In a statement laden with ambiguity, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested the possibility of a military strike against Iran's nuclear facilities, stating, "I may do it, I may not, nobody knows."

Speaking to reports on Wednesday, he also added that "nothing is too late" for negotiations with Iran, creating a volatile mix of threats and potential diplomacy.

Trump fueled further speculation by claiming, "Next week is going to be very big."

He also repeated the false claim of Israeli propagandists that Iran "no longer has any real air defenses and I don't know how long they will hold out."

Furthermore, Trump reiterated an old narrative of perceived Iranian threats, declaring, "We have been threatened by Iran for many years."

Trump also teased an imminent development, saying: "Next week will be big, maybe less than a week. We’ll see what happens, nothing’s finished."

Trump's comments come on the heels of the Israel's Friday act of aggression on Iranian soil, with the regime martyring hundreds of Iranians and injuring over a thousand.

Iran launched Operation True Promise III in self-defense, with at least 11 waves of the operation resulting in direct hits against regime's military installments and infrastructure.

This situation prompted a stern warning from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

In a televised speech, the Leader cautioned Washington against involvement in the Tel Aviv's ongoing aggression against Tehran, vowing severe consequences should the U.S. intervene.

"Prudent individuals familiar with Iran, its nation, and its history never speak to this nation with threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be subdued," Ayatollah Khamenei declared, delivering a firm message of resilience.

"Americans must know that any U.S. military intervention will undoubtedly be met with irreparable harm."

The Leader’s statement was a direct response to Trump’s previous threats aimed at Ayatollah Khamenei and the possibility of U.S. military support for Israel.

Iran believes Israel has coordinated it’s imposed war on Iran with the U.S., as affirmed by the regime receiving full U.S. support and cooperation, as well as statements from U.S. officials such as Trump.

Analysts have also confirmed the potency of Iran's missile capabilities, emphasizing their potential to inflict devastating damage on the U.S. bases in the region where tens of thousands of troops are stationed.

These missiles have already demonstrated precision and destructive capabilities across the occupied Palestinian territories in recent days.

Moreover, Washington’s direct involvement in imposing a war on Iran may prompt Tehran to be even more determined in defending its sovereignty in the Persian Gulf and affect the global oil market, altering the dynamics of the U.S. economy.

Adding a further layer to Washington's complicity, Trump revealed his advice to Netanyahu, stating, "I told Netanyahu: keep going."

When asked about Iran’s Leader's stance of non-surrender, Trump simply said, "I say good luck."

'No groveling at the gates of the White House'

Later on Wednesday, Iran's Mission to the United Nations issued a fiery response to Trump’s statements, firmly rejecting any notion of negotiation under pressure and vowing to meet threats with counter-threats.

"No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House," the mission said in a statement, signaling Tehran's refusal to be intimidated by Washington's rhetoric.

The statement strongly suggests that Iran won't allow itself to be put in a situation where they negotiate with the United States under duress.

The UN Mission further condemned Washington’s perceived threat to "take out" Iran's Leader.

"The only thing more despicable than his lies is his cowardly threat to 'take out' Iran's Supreme Leader," the statement emphasized, suggesting the action as both untruthful and lacking in courage.

"Iran shall respond to any threat with a counter-threat, and to any action with reciprocal measures," the mission affirmed, conveying a clear message of deterrence.

Moreover, the Iranian mission emphasized that the country would not accept peace under duress, "certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance."