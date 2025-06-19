Did Iranian missiles target a hospital in Israel?

TEHRAN - Amid escalating conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, Iranian officials and media sources have denied claims that Iranian missiles have targeted a hospital in southern Israel.

The denials come in response to reports in Hebrew-language media alleging that an Iranian missile struck Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba of the Israeli-occupied territories.

As mentioned by Al Jazeera, Soroka Hospital has been used by the Israeli military to treat soldiers wounded during operations in Gaza. However, Iranian sources stress that the hospital itself was not the intended target.

Soroka Hospital is located between two major Israeli military sites: the IDF’s main intelligence headquarters and a central command facility, both of which are situated in the Gav-Yam Technology Park.

These installations reportedly serve as critical hubs for Israel's cyber operations, digital command systems, and military intelligence infrastructure (including IDF C4I and C4ISR systems).

While the hospital sustained shockwave damage from nearby blasts, it was not directly hit, Iranian reports emphasize. Instead, they accuse the Israeli government of engaging in psychological warfare by falsely linking the missile strike to civilian infrastructure, in order to deflect attention from the damage inflicted on its military command network.

However, in recent days, Israeli strikes targeted two civilian hospitals in Iran — one in Tehran and another in Kermanshah — an action they say has drawn little international condemnation.

Thursday morning’s missile barrage, claimed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was a "precise and direct" strike against military assets — not civilian targets.

“This false narrative is part of a psychological campaign aimed at sanitizing Israel’s military image and concealing the extent of the blow to its intelligence infrastructure,” Iranian sources stated.

