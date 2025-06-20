Iran hits Be'er Sheva after launching only one missile

TEHRAN- Iran managed to destroy a target south of the occupied territories after it launched only one missile, and Israel's air defence systems failed to intercept it, according to footage as well as reports by Hebrew media.

Videos circulating online show heavy smoke billowing over an unknown target in Be'er Sheva. Multiple buildings in the area can also be seen with visible damage.

It appears that Israel's interception of Iranian missiles is decreasing as Iran continues to pummel the occupied territories a week after it was caught off guard by Israeli airstrikes on it soil.