Retired Israeli general warns of potential catastrophic consequences if Iran's plans succeed

TEHRAN - Retired General Yitzhak Brik, former senior officer in the Israeli military, issued a stark warning on the dangers Israel faces if Iran’s strategic objectives come to fruition.

In his comments, Brik suggested that Israel could find itself at risk of complete paralysis across its economic, military, commercial, and air operations.

His remarks point to the recurring nature of Israel’s military encounters and the uncertainty of their outcomes.

Brik, reflecting on the historical patterns of Israeli military engagements, emphasized that, “In all past conflicts, Israel initiates with great strength but ultimately ends up with a ceasefire or an agreement; this repetitive cycle still continues.”

The retired general further stressed that a war with Iran could be the most perilous Israel has ever faced, citing Iran’s expanding missile arsenal and its growing nuclear capabilities. He noted that the scale of these threats would require unprecedented countermeasures.

Addressing Israel's defense capabilities, Brik warned that the cost of intercepting each Iranian missile is as high as $7 million. This, he said, places a significant strain on Israel's defense reserves, which are ill-equipped to sustain a prolonged response to such an extensive missile capability.

"Iran’s plan is to first deplete our air defense systems with a broad missile strike," Brik explained. "Following that, they will launch a relentless second wave of heavy missiles to deliver deadly blows to critical Israeli infrastructure."

Brik also expressed doubts regarding the effectiveness of U.S. support in shifting the balance of power. “Even Washington doesn’t believe in a military solution to Iran’s nuclear issue,” he stated. “Therefore, American aid will not guarantee a change in the equation.”

In a pointed critique of the Netanyahu government, Brik accused the Israeli leadership of ignoring the vulnerability of the home front. He compared the government’s attitude to that of the proverbial three wise monkeys (see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil), suggesting that Israel's leadership is failing to recognize the real threats facing its civilian population.

Concluding his remarks, Brik warned that a war with Iran could result not only in economic collapse but also in the crippling of Israel’s airports and seaports, potentially rendering the Israeli military's war machine inoperable.

