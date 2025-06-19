Tehran says Israeli army intelligence hub was main target of missile strike

TEHRAN - Sources have said that a key Israeli military intelligence center was the primary target of missile strike launched early Thursday morning from Iran.

The missiles were aimed at the Israeli Defense Forces’ Command and Intelligence (IDF C4I) headquarters, as well as a military intelligence facility located in the Gav-Yam Technology Park in Beersheba.

The area is situated near Soroka Medical Center, one of the largest hospitals in southern Israel. The sources acknowledged that the hospital sustained minor damage from the blast shockwave but emphasized that “the military infrastructure was a precise and direct target.”

So far, there has been no official confirmation from Israeli authorities regarding the extent of the damage or the intended targets. More details are expected as the situation develops.

