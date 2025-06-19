NAM ambassadors express strong support for Iran at Geneva meeting

TEHRAN - In a recent meeting of ambassadors from Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries held in Geneva on the sidelines of the UN Human Rights Council session, Iran’s Permanent Representative Ali Bahreini delivered a firm statement supporting Tehran’s stance.

Bahreini condemned the Israeli military attack on Iranian territory, which started on June 13, 2025, warning that such aggressive actions threaten regional stability and international law.

He called on the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to take a clear stand against Israel’s actions and urged the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to explicitly condemn the assault. Bahreini emphasized that if these violations go unchallenged, they could lead to increased regional instability and undermine global legal frameworks.

The majority of NAM member states echoed Iran’s concerns, condemning Israel’s attack and reaffirming their support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Many expressed deep concern over human rights violations resulting from the incident and called for accountability for those responsible. They also urged the Human Rights Council to address the humanitarian consequences of this aggression.