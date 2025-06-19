Former Iran U23 coach Coordes passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran U23 football team coach Egon Coordes died at the age of 81.

Iran failed to qualify for the 2000 Olympic Games under his tutelage.

Iran lost to Lebanon and Bahrain.

As a player, he played for Werder Bremen and VfB Stuttgart teams.

Egon Coordes, who was born in Bremerhaven, contested about 200 competitive matches as a Werder Bremen and VfB Stuttgart pro. After his active career, he decided to work as a coach.

Iran haven't participated in the Olympic Games since 1976 in Munich.