Necessity of coordination between FTZs, IRICA emphasized

TEHRAN- During the online meetings of the Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Zones with the Managing Directors of the Arvand, Qeshm, and Kish Free Zones, the necessity of coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) in order to facilitate and expedite the process of goods clearance under special circumstances was emphasized.

In these meetings, especially considering the recent sensitive conditions and the necessity of timely supply of imported and needed goods for the country, it was decided to make the necessary coordination with IRICA Head Foroud Asgari regarding the adoption of immediate executive measures to facilitate and expedite the clearance of goods at customs offices located in free zones.

Emphasizing the key role of customs in the supply chain and supporting economic activities in free zones, especially in the current circumstances, Masroor emphasized the facilitation of procedures, reduction of bureaucracy, and closer interaction of customs with regional organizations.

He added: "These coordinations can play an important role in increasing trade productivity, reducing clearance time, and preventing unnecessary warehousing of goods, and will improve the level of services in free zones, especially in critical and special circumstances for the country."

MA