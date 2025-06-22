Iran will triumph over darkness, restoring faith in its peaceful culture, Tajik scholar says

TEHRAN- A professor from the Tajik International University of Foreign Languages 'Sotim Ulughzoda' expressed confidence that the ongoing conflict will end with a victory of light over darkness, led by Iran, and that the world will once again embrace the culture of peace and construction inherent in the Iranian people.

Sharif Murad Israfilnia, a distinguished professor of foreign languages in Tajikistan, emphasized that throughout history, Iran has never invaded any country. He stated, "I am certain that this war will conclude with the triumph of light over darkness, as Iran prevails, and the global community will once again believe in and praise the culture of peace and construction fostered by the Iranian people,” Mehr reported on Saturday.

He condemned the brutal attack by the Zionist regime on Iran, likening it to darkness assaulting light, and stated, "The right is with great Iran; I am confident that truth will prevail over falsehood, and light will conquer darkness. The Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to its enemies and will emerge victorious from this conflict. I unequivocally condemn this savage attack by Israel on Iran."

The professor remarked that Iran has historically been a cradle of ancient cultures and civilizations that have benefited other nations. He noted, "Iran's defense of its territory is a defense of Iranian culture and civilization. Israel's savage and cowardly war targets the cradle of culture and civilization, which will ultimately fail."

"In the great land of Iran, there are thousands of cultural relics with immense scientific and historical value; may they remain unharmed. I see no difference between ISIS and the malevolent Zionist forces of Israel. The blood of 60,000 innocent Palestinian women and children stains the hands of this vampiric regime. War primarily strikes at culture and cultural dialogue; this unjust and cowardly war must end as soon as possible," he continued.

Israfilnia highlighted that all cultural figures in Iran are anti-war, stating that throughout Persian literature and culture, countless poets and geniuses have consistently risen against war and urged tyrannical rulers toward peace.

He added that in today's world, superpowers seek to impose their demands on others through war and coercion. "Intellectuals and cultural figures worldwide, especially international cultural organizations, must rise against war and the tyranny of autocratic leaders and advocate for cultural dialogue over conflict and violence," he urged.

He pointed out that the people of Tajikistan have tasted the bitterness of civil war at the dawn of their independence and harbor a deep aversion to war and bloodshed. "All Tajiks stand united in support of Iran and condemn Israel's attack on it. A glance at the press and social media is enough to understand the stance of the Tajik people. For us, Iran is our historical homeland; we do not see ourselves as separate from Iran in language or culture."

He concluded by likening the greatness of Persian culture and literature to a radiant sun, stating that this culture has illuminated our planet for thousands of years, influencing every civilized nation. "A genius like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe considered himself a disciple of Hafez Shirazi. I am confident that this war will end with the victory of light over darkness, led by Iran, restoring faith in the peaceful culture and constructive spirit of its people," he asserted.

He called upon scholars and intellectuals worldwide to unite against Israeli tyranny and raise their voices against war, taking to the streets to condemn violence and bloodshed.

SAB/

