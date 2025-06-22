Tehran Municipality launches storytelling initiative to inspire children with tales of Iran's heroes

TEHRAN- The Art and Cultural Organization of Tehran Municipality has launched a storytelling initiative titled "Storytelling Mothers" to help children connect with important human values.

The organization has invited all enthusiasts of children's literature to read and record stories centered around Iran, its heroes, and the nation's advancements for young audiences, IRNA reported on Friday.

This initiative aims to instill a deeper understanding of human values in children while highlighting the challenges faced during the defense of their homeland, the report added.

In this program, everyone is encouraged to participate, regardless of gender or whether they have children. Participants are invited to read a story that reflects the narrative of Iran, showcasing the strength of the country and its heroes, to foster a positive outlook for the future builders of the nation. Additionally, stories that bring joy and happiness to children are also welcomed in this initiative.

Experts believe that listening to good stories during difficult times strengthens children and calms their minds. Furthermore, storytelling can assist mothers in managing negative emotions, providing an opportunity not only for entertainment but also for nurturing brave children who take pride in their country during the days of defense.

Participants are asked to submit their stories in audio format, with a maximum duration of three minutes, via Iranian messaging applications. Works that meet quality and content standards will be uploaded to the "Storytelling Mothers" channel on domestic messaging platforms.

This initiative not only promotes literacy and creativity among children but also encourages a sense of community among participants. By sharing stories that highlight cultural heritage and national pride, individuals can contribute to a collective narrative that strengthens societal bonds.

The program is expected to inspire parents and caregivers to engage more actively in their children's literary development, fostering an environment where storytelling becomes a cherished family activity. Through this collaborative effort, the organizers hope to create a treasure trove of stories that can be passed down through generations, instilling values of resilience, courage, and love for one s homeland in young hearts. It also serves as a reminder of the power of storytelling as a tool for education and emotional healing during challenging times.

