Three members of a family martyred in Israeli strike on Andimeshk, Khuzestan province

TEHRAN - In an Israeli regime airstrike on the Doukhouheh area of Andimeshk County on Friday, three members of a single family were martyred.

The attack targeted a water well facility, where Gholam-Abbas Mousavi, his wife, and their 7-year-old child—who were serving as guards at the site—lost their lives.

A funeral procession was planned for the martyrs on Saturday afternoon.

On 16 June, the Iranian government spokesperson reported that Israeli attacks had killed at least 224 people, including 74 women and children. The health ministry also stated 1,800 people have been injured.