Attack to infrastructure is attack to whole society

TEHRAN—A faculty member of Tehran University, Gholamreze Ghaffari, pointed to the extensive aggression of Zionist regime to Iranian civilians and said that attack to a country’s infrastructure is like attack to the whole society.

He told IRNA that the starting point of Israeli attack was army sites. Gradually it was extended, he added.He continued that since the start of this imposed war, many civilians were targeted and martyred.Ghaffari said when a country is attacked by aggressors, the unity and social alliance increase in line of national interests and promoting national authority.

The sociologist said: “This war differs from 1980-88 Sacred Defense. It is a compound war. Apart from military issues, it includes political, economic and socials issues.”He attributed the important part of difference to communicational changes and developments and use of internet and social media.Currently, communications on the basis of electronic devices and in virtual spaces has been expanded. Therefore, the rules of war have changed.

Ghaffari said smart and intelligent recording via new tools and producing innovative content from what happens is very influential in representing this war.He said managers in defensive and security fields and well as diplomatic fields should consider the society’s changes and developments, because management of social developments differs in this era.

Ghaffari pointed out: “Our country has been attacked in various historical eras. Iran has never attacked the other country. It has always defended itself and resisted against enemies’ attacks.”The June 13 attacks on Iranian residential buildings, military sites, and nuclear facilities, which have killed hundreds of civilians and continue, albeit on a smaller scale, initially filled Netanyahu and his ministers with mad delight.

The convicted war criminal wasted no time in declaring the offensive a resounding success, boasting of unprecedented gains against Iran.Yet, it took Netanyahu less than 24 hours to realize his miscalculation. Iran launched its retaliatory strikes the same day its top military leaders were assassinated, vowing to relentlessly pound the occupied territories, which have proven virtually defenseless against Iranian missiles and drones, until the regime has learned its lesson.