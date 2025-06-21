Pezeshkian inspects bombed IRIB HQ after Israeli war crime 

TEHRAN – President Masoud Pezeshkian delivered a message of resilience during a visit to the fire-gutted headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on Saturday, standing amid shattered glass and scorched debris to declare that "the voice of truth cannot be silenced."

The symbolic tour came days after the Israeli regime's deliberate strike on June 16 targeted the national broadcaster during a live news program, plunging the studio into darkness and killing at least three media professionals.

The president said, “Today in our country, everyone is a combatant—some in culture and media, and others in defense and academia,” emphasizing that no power can stand against the strength and cohesion of a nation.”

Accompanied by IRIB chief Peyman Jebelli, who days earlier had appeared on camera holding a blood-stained paper vowing to continue broadcasting "until the end," President Pezeshkian condemned a deliberate assault on press freedom.

Tel Aviv's IRIB bombing is a part of a broader pattern of Israeli aggression that has claimed over 400 Iranian lives since June 13, according to Health Ministry figures.

Footage of the moment missiles struck – interrupting anchor Sahar Emami mid-broadcast – circulated globally, drawing condemnation from press freedom advocates.