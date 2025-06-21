Yemeni Armed Forces warn of Red Sea retaliation if U.S. joins Israeli attack on Iran

TEHRAN - The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a firm warning against any joint U.S.-Israeli aggression targeting Iran, vowing a forceful response that could extend to American assets in the Red Sea.

In a statement, Yemeni military officials condemned the continued Zionist aggression against Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and other Arab and Islamic nations, declaring their full rejection of such hostilities, including the recent attack on Iran.

“Any U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran is not just an assault on one nation, but a step toward imposing total control over the region,” the statement read. “Remaining silent in the face of this aggression is equivalent to surrendering our freedom and dignity.”

“If the United States joins Israel in attacking Iran, we will target its ships in the Red Sea,” the armed forces warned, stressing that they are closely monitoring all hostile movements and are prepared to take any necessary action to defend Yemeni sovereignty.