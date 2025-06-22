Industry ministry vows full support for public, military needs amid war

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade said on Saturday that the country’s industrial and commercial sectors are fully prepared to support both the public and military during the current conflict, and stressed the importance of maintaining normal production flows across the country.

“Given the breadth of responsibilities and the large portion of the population we must serve, the ministry bears a heavy burden during wartime,” Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak said.

“We are fully committed, along with industry and trade sectors, to sustaining production and providing essential supplies for both citizens and the armed forces.”

Atabak expressed confidence that the Iranian people, guided by faith, unity, and resilience, will impose a historic defeat on the Israeli regime. “The Zionist occupiers have shown the world that they are not just enemies of the Iranian people, but enemies of humanity,” he said.

He praised the Iranian public for their response to the conflict, stating that “through solidarity and unified leadership, our people have strengthened their support for the armed forces. We are confident that the Islamic Republic will emerge victorious and attain a more prominent global standing.”

Acknowledging the damage and disruption caused by the conflict, Atabak said the country draws on valuable experience from the eight-year Iran-Iraq War. “To confront these wicked and malicious acts by the enemy, we must fulfill our duties with self-sacrifice, ensuring that the supply, production, and service chains remain active so that daily life continues as normally as possible,” he said.

He added that members of the ministry’s deputy council, who serve as provincial coordinators, are required to monitor local conditions daily and address any arising issues.

During the meeting, deputy ministers and heads of specialized agencies presented updates and operational plans. Decisions were made to improve coordination and resolve challenges across the ministry’s sectors.

EF/MA