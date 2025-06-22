'They possess neither initiative nor the ability to escape retaliation': IRGC warns US

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a stern warning to the United States following a U.S. airstrike on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, declaring that the aggressors "possess neither initiative nor the ability to escape retaliation."

In a strongly worded statement, published on Sunday, the IRGC condemned the attack as a blatant violation of international law and vowed a powerful and precise response targeting the interests and infrastructure of the Zionist regime and its allies.

According to the IRGC, the early morning strike marked a blatant violation of international norms, including the UN Charter, the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and the principles of national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement declared that Iran’s Armed Forces had identified the origin of the aircraft involved in the attack and placed them under close surveillance, underscoring the country’s comprehensive intelligence superiority.

The IRGC stressed that the widespread presence of U.S. military bases in the region was not a sign of strength but a source of vulnerability. “Their number and dispersion only multiply the risks they face,” the statement read.

Reaffirming Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear advancement, the IRGC said such attacks would not halt the country's scientific progress but would instead strengthen the resolve of its young scientists. The force also pledged to continue retaliatory measures under Operation True Promise III, noting that over 20 waves of precise and targeted attacks have already been carried out against Israeli infrastructure and strategic assets.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond within the framework of legitimate self-defense, including with options beyond the enemy’s misguided calculations,” the IRGC warned, adding that the aggressors should prepare for responses that will leave them with lasting regret.

Concluding its statement, the IRGC reaffirmed its readiness to defend Iran’s dignity and security under the leadership of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with the full support of the Iranian nation. “By the grace of God, the Islamic Republic will emerge victorious—bringing honor to the Iranian people and the broader Islamic Ummah.”