India, Iraq, Pakistan, South Africa: people condemn Israeli aggression on Iran

TEHRAN – People from all walks of life launched rallies and protests in India, Pakistan, Iraq, and South Africa, expressing solidarity with Iran, and denouncing Israel’s assault.

The Zionist regime launched an unprovoked act of aggression against Iran last Friday killing at least 400 people, including dozens of women and children, with1,800 people being injured.

On Saturday, hundreds of Iraqis in Babil and Kirkuk rallied in support of Tehran, responding to a statement by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani condemning Israeli strikes and warning of regional chaos if Iran’s leadership is targeted.

Speaking with Shafaq News, protesters in Babil strongly condemned Israel’s continued attacks on Iran, affirming the unity of the Islamic position in “confronting injustice and arrogance.”

“These demonstrations are a rejection of the Israeli strikes on Iran, and we stand with our neighbor in this war,” confirming that solidarity among Islamic nations is “the strongest weapon in the face of aggression.”

Earlier Saturday, supporters of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) staged a demonstration in Baghdad’s al-Kadhimiya district to declare their backing for Iran.

The event followed nationwide rallies on Friday organized by the Patriotic Shiite Movement (the Sadrist) in response to a call from its leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, to protest Israel’s military campaign.

After Friday prayers, a large rally led by the imam of the Shia Jama Masjid, Maulana Mohsen Takrir at Delhi’s Kashmiri Gate demonstrated a powerful expression of solidarity by Indian Muslims with the people of Iran following Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iranian targets.

The demonstration took place amid Iran and Israel’s escalation in the second week after Israel attacked Iran last Friday.

Hundreds of protestors demonstrated a powerful display of solidarity and support for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei holding his pictures that read, “We stand with Iran.” Slogans were raised in support of Khamenei who has been receiving continuous threats from Israel.

The participants expressed their intolerance towards such threats.

The demonstrators held placards high, denouncing Israel’s attack on Iran, which it claims are aimed to stop Iran’s nuclear program.

Many carried banners and shouted slogans against Israel and the United States, accusing them of destabilizing peace in the region.

One participant, Ahmed Khan, said, “The United States and Israel have shown no respect for Muslim lives. We cannot remain silent while innocent people suffer.”

Speaking at the protest, Maulana Takrir said, “These attacks are not just against Iran but against all Muslims. We are here to show that we are united against injustice and oppression.”

“Our faith teaches us to stand against oppression. Today, we send a clear message that the Muslim world and its supporters will not tolerate the killing and threats against Ayatollah Khamenei and the people of Iran,” said Maulana Takrir.

The crowd also expressed anger at the role played by the U.S. in the conflict and asserted that Muslims will not tolerate when innocents are suffering.

The protest comes in the wake of similar protests happening across different countries against Israel’s genocide on Gaza and attacks on its neighbouring countries including Lebanon and Yemen.

No chaos or violence was reported during or after the protest. Local police maintained that the protest was a peaceful one where Muslims urged everyone globally to condemn the war crimes of Israel.

The protest also brought attention to the broader issue of the plight of Muslims worldwide, urging the Indian government and international community to take a stand against aggression and protect Muslim nations from unwarranted attacks.

In Lahore, Pakistan, a significant number of citizens gathered to raise their voices against the Zionist regime after Friday prayers.

Chants condemning both the United States and Israel echoed through the protest.

Speakers at the rally, including former central president of ISO Pakistan Azhar Imran Tahir and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Punjab leader Allama Zaheer Karbalai, addressed the crowd. They emphasized that martyrdom is a source of pride and honor for the Muslim Ummah, and the sacrifices made in the Israeli attack will only strengthen the Islamic Revolution.

They further stated that this assault marks the beginning of the end for the illegitimate Israeli regime. “This was not an attack on Iran,” one speaker said, “It was Israel attacking its own survival.” The time has come, they declared, to wipe this unlawful regime off the face of the earth.

Warning of regional implications, the speakers said that Pakistan could be next. They urged Pakistan’s leadership to stand firmly with Iran, stressing that failing to do so could bring immediate danger to Pakistan itself.

Despite extreme heat, the protest saw enthusiastic participation, with demonstrators voicing strong condemnation of Israeli crimes and expressing unwavering solidarity with Iran.

On Saturday, hundreds of South Africans from all walks of life—including Black and white citizens, Muslims and Christians, men and women, children and the elderly, as well as members of the Iranian community—gathered outside the U.S. Consulate in Sandton, Johannesburg, to express their outrage and condemnation over recent Israeli regime’s illegal attacks in Iran and Palestine.

Holding up images of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, martyred commanders, scientists, resistance figures, and the Iranian flag, demonstrators denounced Zionist aggression against Iranian territory and the killing of civilians, particularly women and children, and other innocent people.

Speakers addressed the crowd with powerful and resonant messages, stating: “The Zionist regime has committed the same atrocities in Iran that it previously carried out in Gaza—assassinating military commanders, scientists, and professors; bombing residential neighborhoods; slaughtering defenseless civilians; and even targeting hospitals, news agencies, and journalists. These are the inhumane tactics of this regime.”

One speaker emphasized: “In Gaza, Israel deliberately bombed more than a dozen hospitals. Today, we witness similar scenes unfolding in Iran. The United States not only fails to prevent these atrocities but actively supports them. This is no longer just an attack on a nation—it is an attack on humanity.”

Another speaker declared: “We are gathered here to affirm that crimes against innocent people must not go unanswered—whether in Tehran, Gaza, or anywhere else. We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran and Palestine and demand an immediate end to Israel's aggression and that of its allies.”

The protest featured chants such as “Iran is not alone,” “Israel = State Terrorism,” and “America, Partner in Crime,” echoing the voices of a global conscience rising from the heart of South Africa.

The rally concluded with the burning of the Israeli flag and the reading of a final statement condemning the war crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

