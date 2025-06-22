Iran envoy urges UNSC emergency meeting over ‘unprovoked’ US attacks on Iran 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Sa’eed Iravani, has called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council (U.N.S.C.) following “premeditated and unprovoked” airstrikes by the United States on three nuclear sites in Iran, urging the council to condemn the attacks in the strongest possible terms.

Iravani called for the meeting in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N.S.C. President Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett early on Sunday, immediately after the U.S. struck the sites.

The following is the full text of the Iranian ambassador’s letter:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

Further to our previous letters dated 13, 16, 18, 19, and 20 June 2025, I am writing upon instructions from my Government to urgently draw the attention of Your Excellency and the members of the United Nations Security Council to a grave threat to regional and international peace and security arising from the unlawful use of force by the United States against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the early hours of 21 June 2025 (local time), the United States, acting in full coordination with the Israeli regime, which at the time was already bombarding Iranian civilians and vital infrastructure, carried out deliberate, premeditated, and unprovoked aerial strikes against three safeguarded Iranian nuclear sites and facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Immediately, the U.S. President publicly acknowledged the U.S.’s responsibility for these heinous attacks and illegal use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Truth Social and subsequently in a press conference held in the White House.

The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns and denounces in the strongest possible terms these unprovoked and premeditated acts of aggression, which have followed the large-scale military attack conducted by the Israeli regime on 13 June against Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites and facilities.

Such blatant acts of aggression and violations committed by a non-NPT party, the Israeli regime, which possesses undeclared, unsafeguarded nuclear capabilities, maintains a stockpile of nuclear weapons, and has a notorious record of attacking peaceful nuclear facilities across the region and further perpetrated by the United States, the only Member State ever to have used nuclear weapons in war, massacring millions of civilians in two single strikes during World War II, and which has now openly targeted Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities that have remained under the full verification and continuous monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Undoubtedly, the United States’ military aggression against sovereignty and territorial integrity constitutes a manifest and flagrant violation of international law and the peremptory international norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, which categorically prohibit the threat or use of force against the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of any Member State (Article 2(4) of the UN Charter).

The US's armed attack against Iran’s peaceful sites and facilities also violates the Statute of the Agency, IAEA General Conference Resolutions, and Security Council Resolutions 487 (1981) and 2231 (2015) and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

In light of the grave and far-reaching consequences of the United States’ savage and criminal actions for international peace and security, the Islamic Republic of Iran urgently requests the Security Council to convene an emergency meeting without delay to address this blatant and unlawful act of aggression, to condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and to take all necessary measures under its Charter-mandated responsibilities that the perpetrator of such heinous crimes is held fully accountable and does not go unpunished.