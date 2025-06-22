Yemen says it is entering the war following US strikes on Iran

TEHRAN – Yemen has officially announced that it is joining Iran in the war against Israel and the United States, which began with Israeli attacks on Iranian soil on June 13, and was exaggerated with American airstrikes on Sunday.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, made the announcement via a statement posted on his personal social media account:

“Yemen is officially entering the war (against the United States and Israel). Keep your ships away from our territorial waters.”

The statement follows the release of an official military statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces on Saturday, which condemned Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and other Arab and Islamic countries, warning that the Zionist regime is seeking to destabilize the entire region with full U.S. backing.