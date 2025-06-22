Araghchi demands global condemnation of US strikes in letter to UN

TEHRAN – In a scathing letter to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the United States’ “blatant military aggression” against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities as an unprecedented violation of international law.

The missive detailed how U.S. airstrikes on Sunday targeted enrichment sites at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo—facilities Araghchi emphasized are “under comprehensive supervision and safeguards” of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“This attack by a nuclear-armed state against a non-nuclear NPT member constitutes a dangerous collapse of global norms,” he declared.

The strikes, reportedly conducted with B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound “bunker buster” bombs, marked a dramatic escalation in the U.S.-Israeli campaign against Iran.

Araghchi noted that the IAEA confirmed no radiation leaks occurred post-strike.

He warned the attacks risked “catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences,” citing Geneva Convention protocols explicitly prohibiting assaults on nuclear installations.

The Foreign Minister’s letter described the U.S. as complicit in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “warmongering,” accusing Washington of backing a “genocidal entity led by an internationally wanted war criminal.”

Araghchi highlighted the “stark double standard” of the Security Council’s silence toward Israel’s undeclared nuclear arsenal, contrasting it with Iran’s transparent, IAEA-monitored program.

His letter noted that the Israeli regime—which initiated hostilities with June 13 strikes killing military commanders and nuclear scientists—remains outside the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Over 400 civilians have been martyred since Tel Aviv's imposed war began, with cultural landmarks like Taq-e Bostan’s ancient Sasanian reliefs threatened by nearby strikes.

Araghchi also argued that the U.S. escalation revealed Washington’s “contempt for diplomacy,” particularly after Iran had signaled openness to dialogue in Geneva just days earlier.

Despite U.S. claims of destroying Fordo’s underground enrichment halls, satellite imagery analyzed by Reuters showed surface damage to the mountain shielding the facility, with even Western officials arguing the facility has not been destroyed.

It was also reported in the Iranian media that most enriched uranium had been relocated before the attack.

Araghchi’s letter concluded with an urgent appeal: The Security Council must issue an “unambiguous condemnation” of the U.S. and hold it accountable for “state terrorism.”