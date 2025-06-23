Iran to continue uranium enrichment despite U.S. attack, says deputy FM

TEHRAN - Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi has reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to uranium enrichment within the framework of the NPT, emphasizing that no country can dictate Iran’s peaceful nuclear policies.

In an interview with Germany’s ARD television, he condemned the recent U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear facilities as a blatant act of aggression and defended Iran’s right to respond under international law.

Takht-Ravanchi strongly rejected Western demands for halting Iran’s nuclear activities following a U.S. military strike on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

“We are a committed member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and will continue uranium enrichment for peaceful purposes and to meet our national needs,” Takht-Ravanchi stated. “As long as we remain within the framework of our NPT obligations, no one can tell us what to do or not to do.”

When asked about U.S. President Joe Biden’s recent claim that “Iran’s nuclear program has been wiped out,” Takht-Ravanchi dismissed the comment, saying, “That is his assessment. I will not discuss our nuclear program or the attack last night, but what matters is that this was a clear act of aggression against a peaceful nuclear program protected by international law. Attacking such safeguarded facilities is a crime—one that many countries are sadly ignoring.”

Responding to questions about Iran’s possible reaction, Takht-Ravanchi invoked Article 51 of the United Nations Charter: “As the victim of aggression, we have the right to self-defense, and that’s what we will do. This right is fully recognized under international law.”

Pressed for specifics, he said, “I am not a military man. But our armed forces know exactly what to do, and they will do it.”

Asked whether retaliation against U.S. bases in the region was off the table, Takht-Ravanchi declined to provide details, reiterating, “I will not disclose our next steps.”

When questioned about diplomatic avenues, particularly with the U.S. or Israel, he responded bluntly: “We were in talks on June 13—when we were attacked. Continuing dialogue after such aggression is meaningless. We do not talk for the sake of talking.”

Takht-Ravanchi also addressed Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Moscow, highlighting the strategic nature of Tehran-Moscow relations. “Russia is our neighbor and a permanent member of the UN Security Council. We have deep cooperation across economic, trade, investment, and cultural fields. In times like this, close consultation and coordination are essential.”

When asked whether Iran is seeking military support from Russia, he replied, “Don’t expect me to discuss that on camera. But yes, we have military cooperation with Russia—this is no secret. It has been ongoing for decades.”

Takht-Ravanchi also criticized recent comments by German Chancellor , who reportedly said, “Israel is doing the dirty work for us.” Responding firmly, he said, “It is deeply regrettable to hear such words from the German Chancellor. We do not know whether he regrets them, but this is not the appropriate way to address such serious issues. Germany should stand with the victims—not with the aggressors.”