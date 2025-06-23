SEO suspends equity, commodity-backed securities trading for 3 days

TEHRAN – All stock and commodity-backed securities trading on Iran’s financial markets will be suspended from Tuesday through Thursday (June 24–26), following a proposal by the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) and approval by the High Council of the Stock Exchange.

According to the SEO, trading on the Tehran Stock Exchange, Iran Fara Bourse, Iran Mercantile Exchange, and Iran Energy Exchange will be halted for three working days starting Tuesday, June 24, through the end of Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Physical commodity trading on the Iran Mercantile Exchange and the Iran Energy Exchange will continue during this period, contingent on the full execution of settlement procedures and subject to conditions approved by their respective boards of directors.

Additionally, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. during the suspension period, trading in government securities, debt instruments, and fixed-income investment fund units—including issuance, redemption, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)—will be permitted, provided settlement processes can be fully completed.

