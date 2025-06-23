Funeral ceremony held for seven martyrs of Israeli strikes in Ahvaz

TEHRAN – People in the city of Ahvaz, southwestern Khuzestan province, held funeral ceremony for four military forces and three civilians who had been martyred in the Zionist regime's attacks in the province.

Mohammad-Hossein Farih Savari, and Abolfazl Jalali from Ahvaz; Mojtaba Pourkhaziri from Abadan, and Ali Moradi-Makvand from Haftkel, were the military martyrs, while Yousef Qorbani, Kokab Harami, and Sahar Qorbani were the civilians martyrs, Mehr reported.