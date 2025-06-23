Iran's heroism and courage blast Trump’s boast

TEHRAN - Iran demonstrated its might and courage by firing missiles at the U.S. military air base in Qatar on Monday evening.

The missile strikes came after Donald Trump, flanked by his vice president and his secretaries of defense and state, boasted about attacking Iran’s nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on the early hours of Sunday.

His boasting did not last more than one day. His pride was blown up by Iran.

Trump imagined that he is the Truman of his time and Iran will surrender to his illegal and unjustified attacks and threats.

A constant show of U.S. B-2 bombers on TV screens and other media outlets did not frighten Iranians. It is the war of wills that win, and not sophisticated weapons.

Iran’s history is full of heroism, valor and pride, but Trump and his security team are ignorant of them.

More than 40 years ago, Saddam Hussein, an impulsive person like Trump, made a surprise attack on Iran from land, air and sea. Saddam did this stupidity while Iran was still reeling from the aftermath of the revolution in 1979. He imagined that it was a proper time to attack Iran. He took Iran off-guard.

His army captured some border cities and a large swathe of the Iranian territory and called the Khuzestan of Iran, an oil-rich province, part of the Iraqi territory. It did not last long that he started begging for a ceasefire despite the fact that it used chemical weapons against Iranian armed forces and ordinary people and bombarded cities indiscriminately.

During that war in the 1980s, the U.S. provided satellite images of Iranian troops to the Iraqi side and France and the Soviet Union provided the most sophisticated weapons to the Saddam army.

In his first presidency Trump also boasted that its military had dropped a 10-ton bomb on Afghanistan. It was called the “mother of bombs” by the Pentagon, but after 20 years the Trump administration was forced to agree to the terms of Taliban and flee the country in disgrace.

Trump is incapable to understand that the Iranians are ready to sacrifice their lives for their country. Even those who are opponents of the ruling system and been jailed for their strong criticism of the ruling views are now sending the message of resistance against the Israeli-U.S.-imposed war on Iran.

Most probably Trump and his security advisors suffered from the illusion the assassination of a number of top Iranian generals on June 13 by Israel, which took place in close complicity with the U.S., the spirit of the Iranian military and people has been weakened and they will back down soon after the U.S. openly and directly enters the war.

Unfortunately, Trump has not learned from his predecessors. The Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars are great lesson not just for Trump but for other warmongers, cheaters, and liars.

Trump is a president full of egoism and devoid of rationality. He even blackmails American friends and allies. His highly imprudent remarks about Canada that it should be the 51st state of the United States and the U.S. will take over Greenland by force, if necessary, came as a great shock to the world. First, the people in the world thought that Trump is joking, but they soon realized that he was really serious.

Trump is detached from reality and wisdom. Didn’t he and his security think what a great and unprecedented disaster would happen if the bombardment of the Iranian nuclear facilities leads to radioactive leakage.

He is also easily manipulated by Netanyahu, a cunning person who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

To find a pretext to justify attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S., Trump dismissed the assessment by his hand-picked spy chief, Tulsi Gabbard, and the intelligence community that Iran was not building nuclear weapons, saying they are “wrong”.

Trump is the same person who killed the hard-won 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA- that had Ironed out the strongest mechanisms that Iran would not divert its nuclear industry toward a weapons program even if it wished and slapped the harshest sanctions against the country with the dream that Iran will collapse.

When he lost to Joe Biden in the Nov. 2020 presidential election, he claimed that votes had been rigged and kept insisting on his lie during the four years of the Biden presidency. Even now as president he is insisting on that claim. If it was so, he should not have been in the White House again.

Trump also kept saying during his presidential campaigns that if he had been president the Ukraine war would not have happened. He promised the noble American people that if he is reelected president he will end the Ukraine war within 24 hours. Also, he claimed if he had been president, the October 7 attack would not have happened.

When somebody is foolish and deceptive it does not matter whether he is president or a normal person.

With the exceptions of terror-minded extremists such as Daesh or other similar groups and land thieves in Israel, the people in the world cherish peace. And “peace” is sacred and those who cherish peace are ready to sacrifice their lives for keeping it.