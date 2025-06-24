Special committee formed to protect historical monuments

TEHRAN—With formation of a special committee in early days of an imposed war following Israeli attacks to Iran, a process of preserving tangible and intangible heritages started across the country, said Deputy Cultural Heritage Minister Ali Darabi on Tuesday.

According to Mehr news agency, he emphasized on history of the Iranian nation's pacifism and said that Iran has always been a flag bearer of peace, altruism, and civilization throughout history. It has never been an aggressor, but it has stood firm against any aggression, he added.

Pointing to a turbulent history of this land, he said that Iranian people have always been successful in crises and hardships. God has always helped this great nation, he added.

On protective measures of Cultural Heritage Ministry following aggressions of the Zionist regime, he said: “With start of aggression of the Zionist regime, protective guidelines were implemented immediately. Thanks to the efforts of the protection unit and the support of specialists, we achieved to transfer the historical monuments and objects to secure places.”

He also congratulated Iran on its victory over the recent military aggression and said: "We were faced with a child-killing regime that acted against Iran with the support of the United States and NATO, but thanks to the courageous leadership of the Supreme Leader, the powerful presence of the armed forces, the support of the government, and the participation of the nation, Iran won this battle."

Darabi continued that over 100 cultural heritage activists signed a letter and urged for supporting historical monuments. After that, Cultural Heritage Minster sent an official letter to Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

He explained about the measures conducted in documentation and preservation fields, adding preparing digital archive, geo-centric marking and detailed documentation were put on the agenda, and this process continues.

The deputy minister emphasized that protecting the cultural heritage need permanent readiness, specialized training of staff and updating the guidelines.

“Today, we should be more vigilant than the past. We should use all the capacities to preserve the history and identity of this land.”

