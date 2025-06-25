Mazandaran announces tourism discounts for war-affected citizens

TEHRAN – Mazandaran’s governor-general, Mehdi Younesi-Rostami, has announced that tourism and hospitality centers across the northern province are offering special discounts ranging from 10 to 50 percent for citizens affected by the recent 12-day war between Iran and Israel.

The governor-general said that accommodation, service, and logistical facilities have been fully prepared to host war-affected compatriots and visitors, with reductions in rates across many tourism establishments.

“The province’s travel service headquarters remains on full alert, and all tourism facilities are operating under strict health, safety, and service standards monitored by supervisory committees,” he stated. “In addition to the broad range of discounts, some centers are also providing free services to those impacted.”

He also pointed to coordinated efforts to secure essential goods, fuel, and daily necessities for guests and residents alike. In cases where official accommodations reach full capacity, alternative arrangements -- including mosques, religious shrines, schools, and sports halls-- are utilized for emergency lodging.

Mazandaran, a major tourism hub on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea, is known for its natural beauty and hospitality infrastructure. The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic holidaymakers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia.

